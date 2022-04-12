Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,203 with 32 more deaths

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health .)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,679,679 (+1,203)
Hospitalized: 49,310
Deaths: 19,918 (+32)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,644 (+13)
Deaths: 149
Radford:
Infections: 4,912 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Carroll County
Infections: 6,6612 (+1)
Deaths: 145
Galax:
Infections: 2,554 (+1)
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,051 (-1)
Deaths: 48
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,229
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,777 (+3)
Deaths: 193 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,236 (+2)
Deaths: 366 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,078 (+2)
Deaths: 279 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,646
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,628
Deaths: 93