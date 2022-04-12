muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,203 with 32 more deaths

Among ares localities, only Franklin, Roanoke counties and the city of Roanoke reported one death each

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health .)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,679,679 (+1,203)
Hospitalized: 49,310    
Deaths: 19,918 (+32)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552              
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,644 (+13)   
Deaths: 149       

Radford:
Infections: 4,912  (+1)       
Deaths: 50        

Carroll County
Infections: 6,6612 (+1)                     
Deaths: 145                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,554 (+1)                   
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,051 (-1)                                
Deaths: 48    

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,229        
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,777  (+3)                   
Deaths: 193 (+1)                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,236 (+2)  
Deaths: 366 (+1)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,078 (+2)                          
Deaths: 279 (+1)          

Salem:
Infections: 5,646       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,628              
Deaths: 93

