New COVID cases top 1,000 for 2nd straight day with 35 more deaths in Virginia

Roanoke Valley reported 38 cases but no deaths while Montgomery-Radford had 14 new cases and two deaths

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health .)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,680,553 (+1,115)
Hospitalized: 49,417    
Deaths: 19,953 (+35)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552              
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,655 (+11)   
Deaths: 150 (+1)        

Radford:
Infections: 4,915  (+3)       
Deaths: 52 (+2)         

Carroll County
Infections: 6,6612                     
Deaths: 146 (+1)                     

Galax:
Infections: 2,556 (+2)                   
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,054 (-1)                                
Deaths: 49 (+1)     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,228 (-1)         
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,778  (+1)                   
Deaths: 193                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,250 (+14)  
Deaths: 366                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,098 (+20)                          
Deaths: 279          

Salem:
Infections: 5,648 (+2)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,629 (+1)               
Deaths: 93

