New COVID cases top 1,000 for 2nd straight day with 35 more deaths in Virginia

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health .)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,680,553 (+1,115)
Hospitalized: 49,417
Deaths: 19,953 (+35)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,655 (+11)
Deaths: 150 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,915 (+3)
Deaths: 52 (+2)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,6612
Deaths: 146 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,556 (+2)
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,054 (-1)
Deaths: 49 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,228 (-1)
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,778 (+1)
Deaths: 193
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,250 (+14)
Deaths: 366
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,098 (+20)
Deaths: 279
Salem:
Infections: 5,648 (+2)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,629 (+1)
Deaths: 93