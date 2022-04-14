muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 daily count: 1,196 new cases, 35 more deaths

Two of the new deaths in our area (Franklin County, Roanoke) plus 35 new hospitalizations in all of Virginia

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health .)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,681,729 (+1,196)
Hospitalized: 49,445 (+28)     
Deaths: 19,988 (+35)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552              
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,655 (+10)   
Deaths: 150        

Radford:
Infections: 4,918  (+3)       
Deaths: 52          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,6612                     
Deaths: 146                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,555 (-1)                   
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,054                                
Deaths: 49      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,230 (+2)           
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,782  (+4)                   
Deaths: 194 (+1)                                  

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,258 (+8)  
Deaths: 367 (+1)                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,097 (-1)                          
Deaths: 279          

Salem:
Infections: 5,652 (+4)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,629                
Deaths: 93

