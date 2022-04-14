Va. COVID-19 daily count: 1,196 new cases, 35 more deaths

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health .)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,681,729 (+1,196)
Hospitalized: 49,445 (+28)
Deaths: 19,988 (+35)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,655 (+10)
Deaths: 150
Radford:
Infections: 4,918 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Carroll County
Infections: 6,6612
Deaths: 146
Galax:
Infections: 2,555 (-1)
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,054
Deaths: 49
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,230 (+2)
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,782 (+4)
Deaths: 194 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,258 (+8)
Deaths: 367 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,097 (-1)
Deaths: 279
Salem:
Infections: 5,652 (+4)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,629
Deaths: 93