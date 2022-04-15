At home Thursday, softball Lady Buffaloes beat Alleghany, baseball Buffs lose

Alleghany Mountaineer slides into second with Mackenzie Thompson (left) and Caroline Hale defending.

For the second day this week, the Floyd County Buffaloes split games with Alleghany when the softball Lady Buffs beat the Mountaineers 8-7 in a hard-fought contest while the baseball Buffs were on the verge of a win but fell hard when the visitors scored 9 runs in the sixth inning to overcome a lead and put the game out of reach.

In the softball match, the ladies saw Alleghany score four runs in the top of the first inning, but responded with five, then added one more. But another run and then a three-run homer by the Mountaineers put the store at 8-7 by the sixth inning and Floyd held that lead until the end.

Down the hill at the baseball diamond, the Buffs needed only three outs to beat the Mounties started scoring and the Floyd coaches started changing pitchers, four in all, in that final half-inning. The Buffs had the bottom of the seventh inning to try and catch up and managed to get one player on base, but two final outs ended the store with Alleghany winning 12-6.

More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Sharla Salyer delivers a key hit.

Kiley Hylton (left) and Jaden Nichols celebrate a key out.

In a merry-go-round of pitchers in one inning, Wyatt Chaffin was called in twice

JD King — another pitcher in the seventh inning trying to halt the tsunami of Alleghany runs

Another visit to the mound by the coach, another pitcher change

