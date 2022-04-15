muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,538, largest daily increase this week

The Commonwealth also passed 20,000 total deaths. Just one new area death (Roanoke City)

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health .)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,683.267 (+1,538)
Hospitalized: 49,483 (+43)     
Deaths: 20,022 (+34)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552              
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,677 (+12)   
Deaths: 150        

Radford:
Infections: 4,922  (+4)       
Deaths: 52          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,664 (+2)                      
Deaths: 146                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,554 (-1)                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County: (+2)
Infections: 4,056                                
Deaths: 49      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,230 (+2)           
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,792  (+10)                   
Deaths: 194                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,267 (+9)  
Deaths: 368 (+1)                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,554 (+4)                         
Deaths: 279          

Salem:
Infections: 5,657 (+5)       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,631 (+2)                
Deaths: 93

