Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,538, largest daily increase this week

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health .)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,683.267 (+1,538)
Hospitalized: 49,483 (+43)
Deaths: 20,022 (+34)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,677 (+12)
Deaths: 150
Radford:
Infections: 4,922 (+4)
Deaths: 52
Carroll County
Infections: 6,664 (+2)
Deaths: 146
Galax:
Infections: 2,554 (-1)
Deaths: 77
Giles County: (+2)
Infections: 4,056
Deaths: 49
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,230 (+2)
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,792 (+10)
Deaths: 194
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,267 (+9)
Deaths: 368 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,554 (+4)
Deaths: 279
Salem:
Infections: 5,657 (+5)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,631 (+2)
Deaths: 93