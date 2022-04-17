FCHS alumni honor legacy of Joshua Cantrell

The day of benefit games began with the kids

Joshua’s Hoops for Hope, a benefit set of alumni basketball games to remember and honor the legacy of the youngster who lost his life to a rare form of cancer, draws past graduates from years past — including 1963 Floyd County High School graduate Hosea Blankenship, who scored a three-pointer in the third of four games Saturday at the school.

Funds raised by the games are used for scholarships in Joshua’s name. The youngster was one of three Floyd County children to die of cancer.

As a 1965 grad of FCHS, I had to applaud his stamina and energy as I struggled to photograph the games that began in the morning and ran through late afternoon Saturday. The alumni include FCHS assistant principal Travis Cantrell, a former basketball coach ate the school and Joshua’s father, Floyd County supervisor Levi Cox and others known in the county.

More photos below and details of the benefit are in the upcoming edition of The Floyd Press.

The ladies battled for the ball

Hosea Blankenship: Graduated from the first class of Floyd County High School in 1963

Game of most-recent graduates provided the energy of youth

Floyd County High School assistant principal and former basketball coach Travis Cantrell, Joshua’s father, drives for the basket.

Fans watch, and capture, the game

More action from the ladies game.

Action in the first two games of male grads of FCHS.

Taking a break from the action.

