Va. Easter Weekend for COVID-19: 2,633 new cases, 65 hospitalized, 22 more deaths

Roanoke County had 42 new cases, Montgomery-Radford 25, Roanoke City 20 and Franklin County 12

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 pm. Sunday) .)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,685,900 (+2,633)
Hospitalized: 49,483 (+65)     
Deaths: 20,044 (+22)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,554 (+2)              
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,698 (+21)   
Deaths: 150        

Radford:
Infections: 4,926  (+4)       
Deaths: 52          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,668 (+4)                      
Deaths: 146                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,554                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,058 (+2)                                
Deaths: 49      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,236 (+6)           
Deaths: 136 (+1)      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,800  (+8)                   
Deaths: 194                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,287 (+20)  
Deaths: 368                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,126 (+42)                         
Deaths: 282 (+3)          

Salem:
Infections: 5,669 (+12)       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,634 (+3)                
Deaths: 94 (+1)

