Va. Easter Weekend for COVID-19: 2,633 new cases, 65 hospitalized, 22 more deaths

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 pm. Sunday) .)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,685,900 (+2,633)
Hospitalized: 49,483 (+65)
Deaths: 20,044 (+22)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,554 (+2)
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,698 (+21)
Deaths: 150
Radford:
Infections: 4,926 (+4)
Deaths: 52
Carroll County
Infections: 6,668 (+4)
Deaths: 146
Galax:
Infections: 2,554
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,058 (+2)
Deaths: 49
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,236 (+6)
Deaths: 136 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,800 (+8)
Deaths: 194
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,287 (+20)
Deaths: 368
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,126 (+42)
Deaths: 282 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 5,669 (+12)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,634 (+3)
Deaths: 94 (+1)