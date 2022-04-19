muselogo1-copy

Snow? Is this really Spring? Well, not this time

Possible light snow.
The National Weather Service says we can expect a light snowfall this morning.

The skiff of snow, along with some sleet, did not look like Spring on Monday. It could be the same way Tuesday with the National Weather Service saying snow could fall again around 9:45 a.m.

The forecast out of the Blacksburg/Roanoke office of the weather folks predicts “light snow” from that could continue until 11 a.m.or noon. on this April 19th. Mother Nature, it seems,. just won’t let go.

As it turned out, only a few flakes fell around our part of Southwestern Virginia.

Such weather caused delays in other areas.

Snow? Spring Break? Irony?

You betcha.

