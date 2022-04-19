muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 daily report: 974 new cases, 27 more deaths

New deaths drop in number but hospitalizations increase

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health reports )

Virginia:
Infections: 1,686,861 (+974)
Hospitalized: 49,594 (+111)     
Deaths: 20,071 (+27)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,554              
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,710 (+12)   
Deaths: 150        

Radford:
Infections: 4,928  (+2)       
Deaths: 52          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,672 (+4)                      
Deaths: 146                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,552 (-2)                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,057 (-1)                                
Deaths: 50 (+1)      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,238 (+2)           
Deaths: 136      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,802  (+2)                   
Deaths: 194                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,295 (+8)  
Deaths: 369 (+1)                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,127 (+1)                         
Deaths: 281 (-1)          

Salem:
Infections: 5,669       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,635 (+1)                
Deaths: 94

