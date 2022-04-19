Va. COVID-19 daily report: 974 new cases, 27 more deaths

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health reports )
Virginia:
Infections: 1,686,861 (+974)
Hospitalized: 49,594 (+111)
Deaths: 20,071 (+27)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,554
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,710 (+12)
Deaths: 150
Radford:
Infections: 4,928 (+2)
Deaths: 52
Carroll County
Infections: 6,672 (+4)
Deaths: 146
Galax:
Infections: 2,552 (-2)
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,057 (-1)
Deaths: 50 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,238 (+2)
Deaths: 136
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,802 (+2)
Deaths: 194
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,295 (+8)
Deaths: 369 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,127 (+1)
Deaths: 281 (-1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,669
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,635 (+1)
Deaths: 94