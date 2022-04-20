muselogo1-copy

Wed. Va. COVID-19 count: 1,217 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, 28 more deaths

Floyd County, which did not have new cases this month before this past weekend, added two then and two more in today's report, along with two new deaths.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,688,068 (+1,217)
Hospitalized: 49,612 (+18)     
Deaths: 20,099 (+28)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,556 (+2)               
Deaths: 49 (+2)     

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,727 (+17)   
Deaths: 151 (+1)         

Radford:
Infections: 4,929  (+1)       
Deaths: 52          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,674 (+2)                      
Deaths: 146                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,552                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,057                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,238            
Deaths: 136      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,801  (-1)                   
Deaths: 195 (+1)                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,304 (+9)  
Deaths: 370 (+1)                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,136 (+9)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,669       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,636 (+1)                
Deaths: 94

