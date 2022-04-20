Wed. Va. COVID-19 count: 1,217 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, 28 more deaths

Virginia:
Infections: 1,688,068 (+1,217)
Hospitalized: 49,612 (+18)
Deaths: 20,099 (+28)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,556 (+2)
Deaths: 49 (+2)
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,727 (+17)
Deaths: 151 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,929 (+1)
Deaths: 52
Carroll County
Infections: 6,674 (+2)
Deaths: 146
Galax:
Infections: 2,552
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,057
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,238
Deaths: 136
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,801 (-1)
Deaths: 195 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,304 (+9)
Deaths: 370 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,136 (+9)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,669
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,636 (+1)
Deaths: 94