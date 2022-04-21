muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Virginia

Thursday's report from the Virginia Department of Health shows 1,450 new infections, 78 more hospitalizations and 25 additional deaths

(Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,689,563 (+1,495)
Hospitalized: 49,690 (+78)     
Deaths: 20,124 (+25)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,555 (-1)               
Deaths: 49 (+2)     

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,748 (+21)   
Deaths: 151          

Radford:
Infections: 4,931  (+2)       
Deaths: 52          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,674                      
Deaths: 146                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,552                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,056 (-1)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,238            
Deaths: 137 (+1)      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,807  (+6)                   
Deaths: 195                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,315 (+11)  
Deaths: 370                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,151 (+15)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,671 (+2)       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,639 (+3)                
Deaths: 94

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse