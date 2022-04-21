New COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Virginia

(Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,689,563 (+1,495)
Hospitalized: 49,690 (+78)
Deaths: 20,124 (+25)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,555 (-1)
Deaths: 49 (+2)
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,748 (+21)
Deaths: 151
Radford:
Infections: 4,931 (+2)
Deaths: 52
Carroll County
Infections: 6,674
Deaths: 146
Galax:
Infections: 2,552
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,056 (-1)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,238
Deaths: 137 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,807 (+6)
Deaths: 195
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,315 (+11)
Deaths: 370
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,151 (+15)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,671 (+2)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,639 (+3)
Deaths: 94