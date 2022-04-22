New COVID-19 case up by 1,705 in Virginia

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Friday)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,691,268 (+1,705)
Hospitalized: 49,707 (+17)
Deaths: 20,149 (+25)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,556 (+1)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,765 (+27)
Deaths: 152 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,932 (+1)
Deaths: 52
Carroll County
Infections: 6,679 (+5)
Deaths: 146
Galax:
Infections: 2,552
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,058 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,238 (+1)
Deaths: 137
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,813 (+6)
Deaths: 195
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,323 (+8)
Deaths: 372 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,160 (+9)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,673 (+2)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,644 (+5)
Deaths: 94