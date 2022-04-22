muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 case up by 1,705 in Virginia

Friday's daily numbers were the highest of the week

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Friday)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,691,268 (+1,705)
Hospitalized: 49,707 (+17)     
Deaths: 20,149 (+25)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,556 (+1)               
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,765 (+27)   
Deaths: 152 (+1)          

Radford:
Infections: 4,932  (+1)       
Deaths: 52          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,679 (+5)                      
Deaths: 146                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,552                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,058 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,238 (+1)            
Deaths: 137      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,813  (+6)                   
Deaths: 195                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,323 (+8)  
Deaths: 372 (+2)                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,160 (+9)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,673 (+2)       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,644 (+5)                
Deaths: 94

