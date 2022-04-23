Lots of high school sports in Floyd Friday

Scoring home to tie up a hard-fought game.

Busy sports day at the Floyd County High School athletic complex Friday with the Buffaloe Invitational Track Meet, the Varsity Buffaloes playing Glenvar in baseball and the Lady Buffs also battling Glenvar on the softball field. A varsity tennis match that was originally in the mix was postponed because of a conflict with an overnight band trip.

Three games, even in one complex, means photographing the action is piecemeal at best. Began the day at 2:15 p.m. as the track calls had action at the shotput pit, the discus area, long and high jumps spots, and the track itself.

Mia Spangler of the Lady Buffs captured both the long and triple jumps, the 1600 boys and girls relay teams were dominated by Floyd as the Lady Buffs took top team scores for the meet while Glenvar captured the boys win with the Buffaloes second.

In baseball, the Buffaloes went into the top of the sixth inning leading Glenvar 5-1, but saw the lead disappear and they had to fight back to tie the game at 6 all by the seventh to head into overtime.

The tie was broken in the bottom of the ninth when the Buffs loaded the bases and the Glenvar pitcher walked in the winning run.

Good news for the Buffs did not help the Lady Buffaloes in softball as they fell behind Glenvar 6-0 and could only score one run in the later innings before losing 11-1.

More details and photos in next week’s Floyd Press. Former Floyd Press Sports Editor Roger Mannon will provide complete scores and details on the track invitational and, hopefully, my photos can fill in the visuals.

A wild pitch leads to another score by Glenvar against the Lady Buffaloes

Discus action in the Buffalo Invitational Track Meet

Avoiding a pickoff at first base

Floyd wins the men’s 1,600 relay

Glenvar base runner scampers back to first base to avoid pickoff.

Glenvar runner beats the throw to second base

