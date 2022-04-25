muselogo1-copy

Weekend Virginia COVID-19 cases continue to climb

The seven-day average of cases shows more than 1,200 new infections a day in the Old Dominion

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,694,570 (+3,302)
Hospitalized: 49,733 (+26)     
Deaths: 20,169 (+20)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,556                
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,811 (+46)   
Deaths: 152          

Radford:
Infections: 4,934  (+2)       
Deaths: 52          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,687 (+8)                      
Deaths: 146                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,551                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,061 (+3)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,242 (+4)            
Deaths: 137      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,819  (+6)                   
Deaths: 196 (+1)                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,338 (+15)  
Deaths: 373 (+1)                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,192 (+32)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,684 (+11)       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,661 (+17)                
Deaths: 96 (+1)

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse