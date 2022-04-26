muselogo1-copy

Tuesday Va. Daily COVID-19 report

Numbers up for cases (1,327) and hospitalizations (67)

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,695,897 (+1,327)
Hospitalized: 49,800 (+67)     
Deaths: 20,187 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,556                
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,832 (+21)   
Deaths: 152          

Radford:
Infections: 4,937  (+3)       
Deaths: 52          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,688 (+1)                      
Deaths: 147 (+1)                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,551                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,063 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,246 (+4)            
Deaths: 137      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,822  (+3)                   
Deaths: 196                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,344 (+6)  
Deaths: 373                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,202 (+10)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,682       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,660               
Deaths: 95

