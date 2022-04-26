Tuesday Va. Daily COVID-19 report

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,695,897 (+1,327)
Hospitalized: 49,800 (+67)
Deaths: 20,187 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,556
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,832 (+21)
Deaths: 152
Radford:
Infections: 4,937 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Carroll County
Infections: 6,688 (+1)
Deaths: 147 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,551
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,063 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,246 (+4)
Deaths: 137
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,822 (+3)
Deaths: 196
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,344 (+6)
Deaths: 373
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,202 (+10)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,682
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,660
Deaths: 95