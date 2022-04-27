COVID-19 keeps rising in Virginia with 1,540 new daily cases

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,697,577 (+1,540)
Hospitalized: 49,872 (+72)
Deaths: 20,202 (+15)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,556
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,854 (+22)
Deaths: 152
Radford:
Infections: 4,940 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Carroll County
Infections: 6,689 (+1)
Deaths: 147 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,551
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,066 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,248 (+2)
Deaths: 137
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,835 (+13)
Deaths: 197 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,366 (+22)
Deaths: 373
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,238 (+36)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,686 (+4)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,666 (+6)
Deaths: 96 (+1)