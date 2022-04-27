muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 keeps rising in Virginia with 1,540 new daily cases

Roanoke Valley reports 62 new cases, Montgomery-Radford 25, Franklin County 13. Deaths in Carroll, Franklin, Patrick

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,697,577 (+1,540)
Hospitalized: 49,872 (+72)     
Deaths: 20,202 (+15)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,556                
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,854 (+22)   
Deaths: 152          

Radford:
Infections: 4,940  (+3)       
Deaths: 52          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,689 (+1)                      
Deaths: 147 (+1)                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,551                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,066 (+3)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,248 (+2)            
Deaths: 137      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,835  (+13)                   
Deaths: 197 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,366 (+22)  
Deaths: 373                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,238 (+36)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,686 (+4)         
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,666 (+6)                 
Deaths: 96 (+1)  

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse