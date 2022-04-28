muselogo1-copy

New daily Virginia COVID-19 cases top 2,019

Montgomery-Radford reported 41 new infections, Roanoke Valley 40, Franklin County eight, five in Pulaski and three each in Floyd and Patrick counties

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,699,596 (+2,019)
Hospitalized: 49,902 (+30)     
Deaths: 20,220 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,559 (+3)                
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,88 (+34)   
Deaths: 152          

Radford:
Infections: 4,947  (+7)       
Deaths: 53 (+1)          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,689                      
Deaths: 147                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,551                    
Deaths: 78 (+1)          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,068 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,253 (+5)            
Deaths: 137      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,843  (+8)                   
Deaths: 197                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,385 (+19)  
Deaths: 373                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,257 (+19)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,688 (+2)         
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,669 (+3)                 
Deaths: 97 (+1)  

