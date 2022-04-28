New daily Virginia COVID-19 cases top 2,019

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,699,596 (+2,019)
Hospitalized: 49,902 (+30)
Deaths: 20,220 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,559 (+3)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,88 (+34)
Deaths: 152
Radford:
Infections: 4,947 (+7)
Deaths: 53 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,689
Deaths: 147
Galax:
Infections: 2,551
Deaths: 78 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,068 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,253 (+5)
Deaths: 137
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,843 (+8)
Deaths: 197
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,385 (+19)
Deaths: 373
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,257 (+19)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,688 (+2)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,669 (+3)
Deaths: 97 (+1)