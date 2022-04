A win over Glenvar by the tennis Buffaloes

Breezy but pleasant afternoon for tennis and softball in the Floyd County High School athletic complex Thursday afternoon.

The varsity Buffaloes took a 5-4 win against Glenvar while the JV Lady Buffaloes scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a tie and beat Buchanan.

More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.

A throw to first base secures a third out and prevents a score by Buchanan

Going for the shot

Another run for the Lady Buffs

A strong serve in tennis

Strong pitches helped secure the win.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest