Va. total virus count tops 1.7 million with 1,862 new cases

The Commonwealth reported 60 new hospitalizations and 16 more deaths

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,701,352 (+1,862)
Hospitalized: 49,962 (+60)     
Deaths: 20,236 (+16)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,560 (+1)                
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,910 (+22)   
Deaths: 152          

Radford:
Infections: 4,949  (+2)       
Deaths: 53 (+1)          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,693 (+4)                     
Deaths: 147                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,551                    
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,070 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,256 (+3)            
Deaths: 137      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,856  (+13)                   
Deaths: 197                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,398 (+13)  
Deaths: 374 (+1)                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,280 (+23)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,694 (+6)         
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,671 (+2)                 
Deaths: 98 (+1)  

