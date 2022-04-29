Va. total virus count tops 1.7 million with 1,862 new cases

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,701,352 (+1,862)
Hospitalized: 49,962 (+60)
Deaths: 20,236 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,560 (+1)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,910 (+22)
Deaths: 152
Radford:
Infections: 4,949 (+2)
Deaths: 53 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,693 (+4)
Deaths: 147
Galax:
Infections: 2,551
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,070 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,256 (+3)
Deaths: 137
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,856 (+13)
Deaths: 197
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,398 (+13)
Deaths: 374 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,280 (+23)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,694 (+6)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,671 (+2)
Deaths: 98 (+1)