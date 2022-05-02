Weekend virus counts show 4,298 new cases in Virginia

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,705,650 (+4,298)
Hospitalized: 50,042 (+80)
Deaths: 20,236 (+2)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,564 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,910 (+63)
Deaths: 152
Radford:
Infections: 4,956 (+7)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,697 (+4)
Deaths: 147
Galax:
Infections: 2,550
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,079 (+9)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,269 (+13)
Deaths: 137
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,869 (+13)
Deaths: 197
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,423 (+25)
Deaths: 374
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,325 (+45)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,713 (+19)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,677 (+6)
Deaths: 98