Weekend virus counts show 4,298 new cases in Virginia

But only two deaths with none in our area

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,705,650 (+4,298)
Hospitalized: 50,042 (+80)     
Deaths: 20,236 (+2)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,564 (+4)                
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,910 (+63)   
Deaths: 152          

Radford:
Infections: 4,956  (+7)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,697 (+4)                     
Deaths: 147                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,550                    
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,079 (+9)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,269 (+13)            
Deaths: 137      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,869  (+13)                   
Deaths: 197                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,423 (+25)  
Deaths: 374                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,325 (+45)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,713 (+19)         
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,677 (+6)                 
Deaths: 98  

