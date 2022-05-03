Daily virus report adds 1,435 new cases in Virginia

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,706,932 (+1,435)
Hospitalized: 50,075 (+33)
Deaths: 20,236 (+11)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,564
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,932 (+22)
Deaths: 152
Radford:
Infections: 4,958 (+2)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,670 (+3)
Deaths: 147
Galax:
Infections: 2,550
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,079 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,269
Deaths: 137
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,871 (+2)
Deaths: 197
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,435 (+12)
Deaths: 374
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,342 (+17)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,708 (-5)
Deaths: 97 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,678 (+1)
Deaths: 98