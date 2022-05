A strong effort by the Lady Buffs goalie to stop another score by Alleghany

The Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes varsity soccer team lost its eighth game this season in an 8-0 shutout by the Lady Highlanders of Alleghany on Monday of this week.

Tough loss for the ladies and another tough night for the team’s goalie, who stops many attempts to score by opponents and is often the busiest player on the field. I’ve photographed her with more than 20 successful stops of scoring attempts by the opposition. With lopsided losses, she must always remain alert.

A score stopped.

Kicking the ball back into play after stopping a scoring attempt.

Action by Lorelei Cox of the Lady Buffs (left) against Alleghany

More action as Calleigh Kobia chases down the ball.

