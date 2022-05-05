Sharp increases in Virginia COVID-19 cases: 3,187 new infections

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,710,272 (+3,187)
Hospitalized: 50,147 (+47)
Deaths: 20,235 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,565 (+1)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,979 (+47)
Deaths: 152 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,965 (+7)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,677 (+7)
Deaths: 147
Galax:
Infections: 2,552 (+2)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,080 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,278 (+9)
Deaths: 138 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,883 (+12)
Deaths: 197
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,459 (+24)
Deaths: 375 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,375 (+33)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,709 (+1)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,652 (+4)
Deaths: 98