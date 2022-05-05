muselogo1-copy

Sharp increases in Virginia COVID-19 cases: 3,187 new infections

Several new cases in area localities

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,710,272 (+3,187)
Hospitalized: 50,147 (+47)     
Deaths: 20,235 (+20)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,565 (+1)                 
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,979 (+47)   
Deaths: 152 (+1)         

Radford:
Infections: 4,965  (+7)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,677 (+7)                     
Deaths: 147                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,552 (+2)                    
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,080 (+1)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,278 (+9)            
Deaths: 138 (+1)      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,883  (+12)                   
Deaths: 197                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,459 (+24)  
Deaths: 375 (+1)                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,375 (+33)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,709 (+1)        
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,652 (+4)                 
Deaths: 98  

