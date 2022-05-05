muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 2,529 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday report

Several area localities continue to see increases in infections

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,712,801 (+2,529)
Hospitalized: 50,193 (+46)     
Deaths: 20,270 (+35)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,570 (+5)                 
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 189,018 (+39)   
Deaths: 152          

Radford:
Infections: 4,970  (+5)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,675                     
Deaths: 148  (+1)                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,556 (+4)                    
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,081 (2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,283 (+5)            
Deaths: 138      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,883  (+12)                   
Deaths: 197                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,475 (+16)  
Deaths: 375                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,392 (+17)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,712 (+3)        
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,659 (+7)                 
Deaths: 98  

