Virginia adds 2,529 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday report

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,712,801 (+2,529)
Hospitalized: 50,193 (+46)
Deaths: 20,270 (+35)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,570 (+5)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 189,018 (+39)
Deaths: 152
Radford:
Infections: 4,970 (+5)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,675
Deaths: 148 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,556 (+4)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,081 (2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,283 (+5)
Deaths: 138
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,883 (+12)
Deaths: 197
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,475 (+16)
Deaths: 375
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,392 (+17)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,712 (+3)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,659 (+7)
Deaths: 98