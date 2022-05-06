muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 Va. case count up by 2,677 in latest daily report

While no new deaths were reported in area localities, five cities and counties had double-digit increases in cases

Virginia:
Infections: 1,715.478 (+2,677)
Hospitalized: 50,256 (+63)     
Deaths: 20,270 (+10)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,574 (+4)                 
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 10,128 (+47)   
Deaths: 153          

Radford:
Infections: 4,977  (+7)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,708 (+3)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,556                    
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,085 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,290 (+7)            
Deaths: 138      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,907  (+13)                   
Deaths: 197                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,495 (+20)  
Deaths: 375                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,421 (+29)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,725 (+13)        
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,690 (+1)                 
Deaths: 98  

