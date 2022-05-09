muselogo1-copy

Weekend Virginia virus count: 6,032 new cases, 18 more deaths

Weekend case numbers in our area included 97 in Montgomery County/Radford and 132 in the Roanoke Valley

(Today’s numbers reflect Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,721,501 (+6.023)
Hospitalized: 50,316 (+60)     
Deaths: 20,288 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,579 (+5)                 
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 10,128 (+92)   
Deaths: 153          

Radford:
Infections: 4,982  (+5)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,718 (+8)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,557  (+1)                 
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,091 (+6)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,304 (+14)            
Deaths: 138      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,907  (+7)                   
Deaths: 198 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,560 (+65)  
Deaths: 375                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,421 (+55)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,737 (+12)        
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,696 (+6)                 
Deaths: 98  

