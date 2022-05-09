Weekend Virginia virus count: 6,032 new cases, 18 more deaths

(Today’s numbers reflect Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,721,501 (+6.023)
Hospitalized: 50,316 (+60)
Deaths: 20,288 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,579 (+5)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 10,128 (+92)
Deaths: 153
Radford:
Infections: 4,982 (+5)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,718 (+8)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,557 (+1)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,091 (+6)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,304 (+14)
Deaths: 138
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,907 (+7)
Deaths: 198 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,560 (+65)
Deaths: 375
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,421 (+55)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,737 (+12)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,696 (+6)
Deaths: 98