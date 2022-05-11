muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 virus adds 2,484 cases in Virginia in daily report

Hospitalizations jump by 88 but deaths drop to seven

(Today’s numbers reflect Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,723,985 (+2,484)
Hospitalized: 50,404 (+88)     
Deaths: 20,295 (+7)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,579                 
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 10,164 (+36)   
Deaths: 154 (+1)          

Radford:
Infections: 4,989  (+7)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,730 (+12)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,558  (+1)                 
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,095 (+4)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,313 (+9)            
Deaths: 138      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,914  (+7)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,576 (+16)  
Deaths: 375                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,461 (+40)                         
Deaths: 281          

Salem:
Infections: 5,738 (+1)        
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,697 (+1)                 
Deaths: 98  

