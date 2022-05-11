COVID-19 virus adds 2,484 cases in Virginia in daily report

(Today’s numbers reflect Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,723,985 (+2,484)
Hospitalized: 50,404 (+88)
Deaths: 20,295 (+7)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,579
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 10,164 (+36)
Deaths: 154 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,989 (+7)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,730 (+12)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,558 (+1)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,095 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,313 (+9)
Deaths: 138
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,914 (+7)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,576 (+16)
Deaths: 375
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,461 (+40)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 5,738 (+1)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,697 (+1)
Deaths: 98