Another 2,764 new virus cases in Virginia

Montgomery County/Radford reported 52 new infections, plus another 58 in the Roanoke Valley

Virginia:
Infections: 1,726,749 (+2,764)
Hospitalized: 537, (+45)     
Deaths: 20,301 (+7)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,580 (+1)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 10,304 (+48)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 4,993  (+4)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,740 (+10)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,559  (+1)                 
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,100 (+5)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,321 (+8)            
Deaths: 138      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,938  (+7)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,603 (+27)  
Deaths: 376 (+1)                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,540 (+24)                         
Deaths: 282 (+1)          

Salem:
Infections: 5,745 (+7)        
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,698 (+1)                 
Deaths: 98  

