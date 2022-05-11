Another 2,764 new virus cases in Virginia

Virginia:
Infections: 1,726,749 (+2,764)
Hospitalized: 537, (+45)
Deaths: 20,301 (+7)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,580 (+1)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 10,304 (+48)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 4,993 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,740 (+10)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,559 (+1)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,100 (+5)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,321 (+8)
Deaths: 138
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,938 (+7)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,603 (+27)
Deaths: 376 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,540 (+24)
Deaths: 282 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,745 (+7)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,698 (+1)
Deaths: 98