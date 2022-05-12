COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Virginia with 3,144 new infections

Virginia:
Infections: 1,729,893 (+3,1344)
Hospitalized: 50,610 (+81)
Deaths: 20,310 (+9)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,583 (+3)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 10,362 (+58)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,003 (+10)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,745 (+5)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,559
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,104 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,334 (+13)
Deaths: 138
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,945 (+7)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,630 (+27)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,540 (+50)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,746 (+1)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,7.3 (+4)
Deaths: 98