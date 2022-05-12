muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Virginia with 3,144 new infections

Roanoke Valley reports 78 new cases. Montgomery County-Radford has 69

Virginia:
Infections: 1,729,893 (+3,1344)
Hospitalized: 50,610 (+81)     
Deaths: 20,310 (+9)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,583 (+3)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 10,362 (+58)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,003  (+10)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,745 (+5)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,559                   
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,104 (+4)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,334 (+13)            
Deaths: 138      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,945  (+7)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,630 (+27)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,540 (+50)                         
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,746 (+1)        
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,7.3 (+4)                 
Deaths: 98  

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse