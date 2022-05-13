muselogo1-copy

Another day, another COVID-19 case increase in Virginia

Since last Friday, the Old Dominion has reported 17,701 new cases of COVID-19

Virginia
Infections: 1,733,188 (+3,295)
Hospitalized: 50,700 (+90)     
Deaths: 20,317 (+7)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,587 (+4)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 10,403 (+41)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,018  (+15)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,747 (+2)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,561 (+2)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,115 (+11)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,343 (+9)            
Deaths: 138      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,984  (+39)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,671 (+41)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,633 (+43)                         
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,745 (-1)        
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,706 (+4)                 
Deaths: 98  

