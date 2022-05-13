Another day, another COVID-19 case increase in Virginia

Virginia
Infections: 1,733,188 (+3,295)
Hospitalized: 50,700 (+90)
Deaths: 20,317 (+7)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,587 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 10,403 (+41)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,018 (+15)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,747 (+2)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,561 (+2)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,115 (+11)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,343 (+9)
Deaths: 138
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,984 (+39)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,671 (+41)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,633 (+43)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,745 (-1)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,706 (+4)
Deaths: 98