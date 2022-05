Seniors recognized on posters

The Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes varsity tennis team shut out Carroll County’s Cavaliers 9-0 on Senior Night Monday as they head to close out the 2022 regular season Tuesday with a double-header at home against Radford Tuesday.

More photos and details in this week’s Floyd Press.

Sabrina Spangler fires back a return in her winning solo match.

Autumn Vaughn sends over a powerful serve for a point.

Ava Howard returns serve for a point

