Virginia added 7,565 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Local numbers listed below are incomplete because the Virginia Department of Health did not provide updated totals by localities. Tuesday's report should include the latest numbers. The Virginia totals include reports from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 1,740,753 (+7,565)
Hospitalized: 50,760 (+90)     
Deaths: 20,322 (+5)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,591 (+3)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 10,427 (+24)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,018  (+8)       
Deaths: 61          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,747 (+1)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,562 (+1)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,115 (+11)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,347 (+4)            
Deaths: 138      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,989  (+5)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,691 (+20)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,647 (+14)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,751 (+6)        
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,706                 
Deaths: 98  

