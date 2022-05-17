Virginia added 7,565 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Virginia
Infections: 1,740,753 (+7,565)
Hospitalized: 50,760 (+90)
Deaths: 20,322 (+5)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,591 (+3)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 10,427 (+24)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,018 (+8)
Deaths: 61
Carroll County
Infections: 6,747 (+1)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,562 (+1)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,115 (+11)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,347 (+4)
Deaths: 138
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,989 (+5)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,691 (+20)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,647 (+14)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,751 (+6)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,706
Deaths: 98