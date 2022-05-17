Va. adds 3,553 new virus cases in Tuesday report

Virginia
Infections: 1,744,306 (+3,553)
Hospitalized: 50,892 (+132)
Deaths: 20,328 (+6)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,597 (+6)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 10,531 (+43)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,053 (+11)
Deaths: 61
Carroll County
Infections: 6,768 (+11)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,565 (+2)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,132 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,365 (+11)
Deaths: 139 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,038 (+19)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,790 (+47)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,767 (+39)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,784 (+17)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,710 (+4)
Deaths: 98