Va. adds 3,553 new virus cases in Tuesday report

When added to the more than 7,565 cases reported over the weekend, the Old Dominion's cases rose by more than 11,000 infections in a week

Virginia
Infections: 1,744,306 (+3,553)
Hospitalized: 50,892 (+132)     
Deaths: 20,328 (+6)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,597 (+6)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 10,531 (+43)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,053  (+11)       
Deaths: 61          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,768 (+11)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,565 (+2)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,132 (+3)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,365 (+11)           
Deaths: 139 (+1)      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,038  (+19)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,790 (+47)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,767 (+39)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,784 (+17)        
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,710 (+4)                 
Deaths: 98  

