Virginia 3,301 COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths, in daily report

Virginia
Infections: 1,747,607 (+3,301)
Hospitalized: 50,972 (+78)
Deaths: 20,328
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,599 (+2)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 10,531 (+52)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,054 (+11)
Deaths: 61
Carroll County
Infections: 6,777 (+9)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,567 (+2)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,146 (+14)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,371 (+6)
Deaths: 139 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,038 (+3)
Deaths: 197 (-1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,819 (+29)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,767 (+83)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,771 (-13) Moved to Roanoke County because of zip code corrections.
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,716 (+6)
Deaths: 98