Virginia 3,301 COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths, in daily report

Montgomery-Radfore reported 63 new cases while Roanoke Valley had 112. While no deaths, hospitalizations continue to increase

Virginia
Infections: 1,747,607 (+3,301)
Hospitalized: 50,972 (+78)     
Deaths: 20,328

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,599 (+2)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 10,531 (+52)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,054  (+11)       
Deaths: 61          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,777 (+9)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,567 (+2)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,146 (+14)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,371 (+6)           
Deaths: 139 (+1)      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,038  (+3)                   
Deaths: 197 (-1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,819 (+29)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,767 (+83)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,771 (-13)  Moved to Roanoke County because of zip code corrections.      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,716 (+6)                 
Deaths: 98  

