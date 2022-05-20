Va. daily COVID-19 report: 3,847 new cases with 207 new hospitalizations over last 2 days

Virginia
Infections: 1,755,290 (+3,847)
Hospitalized: 50,972 (+207 over the last two days)
Deaths: 20,338 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,6oo (+1)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 19,683 (+42)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,096 (+21)
Deaths: 61
Carroll County
Infections: 6,798 (+6)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,573 (+1)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,156 (+7)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,387 (+9)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,068 (+11)
Deaths: 197
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,890 (+25)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,931 (+55)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,800 (+12)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,732 (+9)
Deaths: 98