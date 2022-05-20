muselogo1-copy

Va. daily COVID-19 report: 3,847 new cases with 207 new hospitalizations over last 2 days

Deaths are dropping but infections and hospitalizations keep rising

Virginia
Infections: 1,755,290 (+3,847)
Hospitalized: 50,972 (+207 over the last two days)     
Deaths: 20,338 (+10)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,6oo (+1)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 19,683 (+42)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,096  (+21)       
Deaths: 61          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,798 (+6)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,573 (+1)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,156 (+7)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,387 (+9)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,068  (+11)                   
Deaths: 197                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,890 (+25)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,931 (+55)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,800 (+12)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,732 (+9)                 
Deaths: 98  

