COVID weekend: 8,618 new cases, 257 more hospitalized, two deaths

The numbers of infections keep climbing, along with those hospitalized, but deaths continue to drop

(Weekend numbers include reports from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday)

Virginia
Infections: 1,763,908 (+8,618)
Hospitalized: 51,229 (+257)     
Deaths: 20,340 (+2)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,6o7 (+7)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 19,802 (+119)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,116  (+20)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,821 (+23)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,581 (8)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,170 (+14)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,412 (+25)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,149  (+83)                   
Deaths: 197                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,997 (+107)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,931 (+87)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,815 (+15)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,745 (+13)                 
Deaths: 98  

