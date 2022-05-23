COVID weekend: 8,618 new cases, 257 more hospitalized, two deaths

(Weekend numbers include reports from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday)
Virginia
Infections: 1,763,908 (+8,618)
Hospitalized: 51,229 (+257)
Deaths: 20,340 (+2)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,6o7 (+7)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 19,802 (+119)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,116 (+20)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,821 (+23)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,581 (8)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,170 (+14)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,412 (+25)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,149 (+83)
Deaths: 197
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,997 (+107)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,931 (+87)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,815 (+15)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,745 (+13)
Deaths: 98