Va. daily COVID-19 cases increase by 3,224 infections

The Commonwealth also reported 75 new hospitalizations and seven more deaths

Virginia
Infections: 1,767,132 (+3.224)
Hospitalized: 51,303 (+75)     
Deaths: 20,348 (+7)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,611 (+4)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 19,826 (+24)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,123  (+7)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,834 (+13)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,584 (3)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,172 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,419 (+7)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,164  (+15)                   
Deaths: 197                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,016 (+19)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,952 (+21)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,818 (+3)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,754 (+9)                 
Deaths: 98  

