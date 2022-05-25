muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Virginia, along with hospitalizations

Only one death in area localities: One in Franklin County, but numbers of new infections keep climbing

(Numbers based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health and reflect totals as of 5 p.m. of the previous day.)

Virginia
Infections: 1,770,620 (+3,488)
Hospitalized: 51,415 (+112)     
Deaths: 20,358 (+10)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,615 (+4)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 19,879 (+53)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,131  (+8)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,843 (+9)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,590 (6)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,176 (+4)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,426 (+7)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,183  (+19)                   
Deaths: 198 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,045 (+29)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,067 (+28)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,829 (+11)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,763 (+9)                 
Deaths: 98  

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse