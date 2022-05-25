COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Virginia, along with hospitalizations

(Numbers based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health and reflect totals as of 5 p.m. of the previous day.)
Virginia
Infections: 1,770,620 (+3,488)
Hospitalized: 51,415 (+112)
Deaths: 20,358 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,615 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 19,879 (+53)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,131 (+8)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,843 (+9)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,590 (6)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,176 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,426 (+7)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,183 (+19)
Deaths: 198 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,045 (+29)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,067 (+28)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,829 (+11)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,763 (+9)
Deaths: 98