COVID-19 adds 3,565 new cases in Virginia

(Numbers are based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health and reflect totals as of 5 p.m. of the previous day.)
Virginia
Infections: 1,774,185 (+3,565)
Hospitalized: 51,505 (+90)
Deaths: 20,370 (+12)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,619 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 19,915 (+36)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,137 (+6)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,843 (+12)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,593 (3)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,182 (+6)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,439 (+13)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,204 (+21)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,103 (+58)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,112 (+45)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,834 (+5)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,765 (+2)
Deaths: 98