COVID-19 adds 3,565 new cases in Virginia

Increases in infections in the Roanoke Valley with 108 new cases, but Virginia's 12 deaths did not include any in our area

(Numbers are based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health and reflect totals as of 5 p.m. of the previous day.)

Virginia
Infections: 1,774,185 (+3,565)
Hospitalized: 51,505 (+90)     
Deaths: 20,370 (+12)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,619 (+4)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 19,915 (+36)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,137  (+6)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,843 (+12)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,593 (3)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,182 (+6)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,439 (+13)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,204  (+21)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,103 (+58)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,112 (+45)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,834 (+5)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,765 (+2)                 
Deaths: 98  

