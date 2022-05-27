muselogo1-copy

Virginia Friday COVID-19 report: 3,625 new cases, 77 more hospitalizations, six deaths

Infections continue to rise, along with hospitalizations, while deaths are lower in the Old Dominion but are rising elsewhere in the country

(Numbers are based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health and reflect totals as of 5 p.m. of the previous day.)

Virginia
Infections: 1,777,813 (+3,625)
Hospitalized: 51,582 (+77)     
Deaths: 20,370 (+6)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,622 (+3)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 19,948 (+33)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,146  (+9)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,869 (+14)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,593                   
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,194 (+12)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,458 (+19)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,22.  (+19)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,127 (+24)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,159 (+47)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,852 (+18)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,778 (+13)                 
Deaths: 98  

