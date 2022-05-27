Virginia Friday COVID-19 report: 3,625 new cases, 77 more hospitalizations, six deaths

(Numbers are based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health and reflect totals as of 5 p.m. of the previous day.)
Virginia
Infections: 1,777,813 (+3,625)
Hospitalized: 51,582 (+77)
Deaths: 20,370 (+6)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,622 (+3)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 19,948 (+33)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,146 (+9)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,869 (+14)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,593
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,194 (+12)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,458 (+19)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,22. (+19)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,127 (+24)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,159 (+47)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,852 (+18)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,778 (+13)
Deaths: 98