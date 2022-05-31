muselogo1-copy

Memorial Day weekend brings 9,943 new COVID-19 cases to Virginia

But only 19 new deaths were reported in the holiday weekend with no virus fatalities in our area

(Numbers are based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Monday.)

Virginia
Infections: 1,787,756 (+9,943)
Hospitalized: 51,735 (+153)     
Deaths: 20,389 (+19)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,635 (+13)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,057 (+109)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,173  (+27)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,879 (+10)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,602 (+9)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,220 (+26)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,479 (+21)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,256  (+36)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,222 (+95)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,273 (+114)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,886 (+34)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,786 (+5)                 
Deaths: 98  

