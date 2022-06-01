muselogo1-copy

Va. daily COVID-19 stats: 2,790 new cases, 66 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

No new deaths reported in our area

(Numbers are based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia
Infections: 1,790,726 (+2,790)
Hospitalized: 51,819 (+66)     
Deaths: 20,400 (+11)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,641 (+6)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,076 (+19)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,179  (+6)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,888 (+9)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,613 (+11)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,226 (+6)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,488 (+9)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,266  (+10)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,262 (+40)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,300 (+27)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,876 (-10)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,793 (+7)                 
Deaths: 98  

