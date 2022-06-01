Va. daily COVID-19 stats: 2,790 new cases, 66 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

(Numbers are based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia
Infections: 1,790,726 (+2,790)
Hospitalized: 51,819 (+66)
Deaths: 20,400 (+11)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,641 (+6)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,076 (+19)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,179 (+6)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,888 (+9)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,613 (+11)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,226 (+6)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,488 (+9)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,266 (+10)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,262 (+40)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,300 (+27)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,876 (-10)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,793 (+7)
Deaths: 98