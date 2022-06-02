muselogo1-copy

Va. daily COVID-19 cases up 2,918

Hospitalizations rise by 59 and deaths increase by 10

(Numbers are based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia
Infections: 1,793,644 (+2,918)
Hospitalized: 51,878 (+59)     
Deaths: 20,410 (+10)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,6413(+2)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,102 (+26)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,190  (+11)       
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,898 (+10)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,616 (+3)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,230 (+4)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,499 (+11)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,284  (+18)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,286 (+24)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,336 (+25)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,887 (-11)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,800 (+7)                 
Deaths: 98  

