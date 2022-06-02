Va. daily COVID-19 cases up 2,918

(Numbers are based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia
Infections: 1,793,644 (+2,918)
Hospitalized: 51,878 (+59)
Deaths: 20,410 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,6413(+2)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,102 (+26)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,190 (+11)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,898 (+10)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,616 (+3)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,230 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,499 (+11)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,284 (+18)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,286 (+24)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,336 (+25)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,887 (-11)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,800 (+7)
Deaths: 98