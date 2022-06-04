muselogo1-copy

Va. Friday’s COVID-19 report: 4,056 new cases

A data problem delayed reporting of the Friday figures from the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,797,700 (+4,056)
Hospitalized: 51,924 (+46)     
Deaths: 20,424 (+14)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,646(+3)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,125 (+23)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,190        
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,913 (+15)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,621 (+5)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,233 (+3)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,510 (+11)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,305  (+21)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,328 (+42)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,363 (+38)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,897 (+10)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,803 (+3)                 
Deaths: 97  

