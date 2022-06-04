Va. Friday’s COVID-19 report: 4,056 new cases

Virginia
Infections: 1,797,700 (+4,056)
Hospitalized: 51,924 (+46)
Deaths: 20,424 (+14)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,646(+3)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,125 (+23)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,190
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,913 (+15)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,621 (+5)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,233 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,510 (+11)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,305 (+21)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,328 (+42)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,363 (+38)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,897 (+10)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,803 (+3)
Deaths: 97