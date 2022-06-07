Virginia COVID-19 daily count shows 2,627 new infections

(The numbers reported today represent totals from 5 p.m. Monday. In addition, the Virginia Department of Health says “Starting June 6, 2022, there will be a two-week blackout period where the CDC National Center for Health Statistics will not be returning death certificates submitted by states for coding purposes. In other words, the death count is incomplete.)
Virginia
Infections: 1,808,418 (+2,627)
Hospitalized: 52,048 (+56)
Deaths: 20,435 (+4)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,660 (+6)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,199 (+10)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,2012 (+6)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,927 (-1)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,630 (-2)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,245 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,541 (+6)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,365 (+16)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,425 (+12)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,472 (+29)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,928 (+4)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,807 (+2)
Deaths: 97