muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases increase by 2,958 in Virginia in Wednesday’s report

The Commonwealth also reported 75 new hospitalizations but only one death

(The numbers reported today represent totals from 5 p.m. Tuesday. In addition, the Virginia Department of Health says “Starting June 6, 2022, there will be a two-week blackout period where the CDC National Center for Health Statistics will not be returning death certificates submitted by states for coding purposes. In other words, the death count is incomplete.)

Virginia
Infections: 1,811,366 (+2,958)
Hospitalized: 52,123 (+75)     
Deaths: 20,435 (+1)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,665 (+5)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,222 (+23)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,2017 (+5)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,941 (+14)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,633 (+3)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,246 (+1)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,556 (+15)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,365  (+16)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,455 (+30)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,506 (+34)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,933 (+5)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,813 (+6)                 
Deaths: 97  

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse