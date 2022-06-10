Thursday’s COVID-19 count: 3,299 new cases in Virginia

(The numbers reported today represent totals from 5 p.m. Wednesday. In addition, the Virginia Department of Health says “Starting June 6, 2022, there will be a two-week blackout period where the CDC National Center for Health Statistics will not be returning death certificates submitted by states for coding purposes. In other words, the death count is incomplete.)

Virginia

Infections: 1,814.578 (+3,299)

Hospitalized: 52,169 (+46)

Deaths: 20,439 (+4)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,669 (+5)

Deaths: 49

Montgomery County

Infections: 20,249 (+27)

Deaths: 154

Radford:

Infections: 5,2022 (+5)

Deaths: 53

Carroll County

Infections: 6,953 (+12)

Deaths: 148

Galax:

Infections: 2,636 (+3)

Deaths: 78

Giles County:

Infections: 4,246

Deaths: 50

Pulaski County

Infections: 7,561 (+5)

Deaths: 139

Franklin County:

Infections: 11,387 (+22)

Deaths: 198

Roanoke:

Infections: 22,490 (+35)

Deaths: 376

Roanoke County:

Infections: 22,542 (+36)

Deaths: 282

Salem:

Infections: 5,941 (+8)

Deaths: 97

Patrick County:

Infections: 3,817 (+4)

Deaths: 97

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

