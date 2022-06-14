Weekend Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,846

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 1,824,660 (+6,846)
Hospitalized: 52,298 (+129)
Deaths: 20,441 (2)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,683 (+8)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,307 (+42)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,235 (+11)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,986 (+21)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,651 (+13)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,255 (+7)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,594 (+26)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,467 (+61)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,514 (+65)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,651 (+81)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,967 (+19)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,829 (+8)
Deaths: 97