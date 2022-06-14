muselogo1-copy

Weekend Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,846

Hospital cases rose by 129 with just two deaths. Montgomery County/Radford had 53 new cases, Roanoke County has 81 ad 65 in the city. Floyd County reported 8

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 1,824,660 (+6,846)
Hospitalized: 52,298 (+129)     
Deaths: 20,441 (2)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,683 (+8)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,307 (+42)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,235 (+11)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,986 (+21)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,651 (+13)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,255 (+7)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,594 (+26)           
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,467  (+61)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,514 (+65)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,651 (+81)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,967 (+19)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,829 (+8)                 
Deaths: 97  

