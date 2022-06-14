COVID-19 cases keep rising in Virginia: 2,758 new infections

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,827,418 (+2,758)
Hospitalized: 52,298 (+51)
Deaths: 20,443 (2)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,687 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,337 (+30)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,236 (+1)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 6,993 (+7)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,647 (-4)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,257 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,604 (+10)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,482 (+15)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,616 (+37)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,669 (+18)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,969 (+2)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,839 (+810
Deaths: 97