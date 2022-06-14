muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases keep rising in Virginia: 2,758 new infections

A total 51 of were hospitalized but deaths remain low with just two fatalities statewide in Tuesday's daily report

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,827,418 (+2,758)
Hospitalized: 52,298 (+51)     
Deaths: 20,443 (2)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,687 (+4)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,337 (+30)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,236 (+1)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 6,993 (+7)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,647 (-4)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,257 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,604 (+10)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,482  (+15)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,616 (+37)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,669 (+18)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,969 (+2)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,839 (+810                
Deaths: 97  

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse