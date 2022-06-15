muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 daily numbers up by 2,704

Another 82 in hospitals and 5 deaths in the Old Dominion.

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,830,122 (+2,704)
Hospitalized: 52,380 (+82)     
Deaths: 20,443 (5)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,689 (+2)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,358 (+21)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,242 (+6)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,006 (+13)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,651 (+4)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,257                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,611 (+7)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,499  (+17)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,634 (+18)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,696 (+27)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,978 (+9)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,843 (+4)                
Deaths: 97

