Va. COVID-19 daily numbers up by 2,704

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,830,122 (+2,704)
Hospitalized: 52,380 (+82)
Deaths: 20,443 (5)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,689 (+2)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,358 (+21)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,242 (+6)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,006 (+13)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,651 (+4)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,257
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,611 (+7)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,499 (+17)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,634 (+18)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,696 (+27)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,978 (+9)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,843 (+4)
Deaths: 97